Windthorst General Store celebrates 100th anniversary

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The Windthorst General Store marked its centennial anniversary on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 2021. The store was founded in 1892, but moved to its current location in 1921.

Over the weekend, the Zotz family, owners of the store since 1993, hosted residents of the tight-knit dairy farming community with cake, cookies and employees in throwback outfits from the 1920s.

The Windthorst General Store carries everything from its world-famous German sausage wrap and local dairy products to Western wear and t-shirts.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.