Windthorst ISD confirms positive COVID-19 case linked to campus

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Windthorst Independent School District confirmed Friday a positive case of COVID-19 within the school district.

Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonny Hise confirmed that an individual on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hise would not say whether this individual is a teacher or student but said that this person is under quarantine.

Every parent who had a student that had close contact with this individual was sent a letter Thursday.

Hise said the letter recommended that students stay at home. However, Hise said it is ultimately up to the parent.

According to the Texas Education Agency, parents must ensure they do not send a child to school on campus if the child has COVID-19 symptoms.

Teachers and staff must also screen themselves for symptoms prior to coming to the campus each day.