Windthorst ISD officials announce 4 employees, 1 student tests positive for COVID-19

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL)— Windthorst ISD officials have announced that four employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonnie Hise, school officials have notified all parents and employees of the district about the positive cases and have identified the campus where the employee works. They also notified parents of the district and the campus where the student is enrolled.

School officials are still in the process of contacting staff members or students that may have come in contact with the student.

Hise said due to federal privacy laws they can’t release the names of the the employees or the student.

Read the full statement below from Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonnie Hise.