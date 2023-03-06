WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The community of Windthorst is mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter after his passing.

In a Facebook post, the Windthorst VFD said Brad Wolf served on the VFD for more than 10 years. The post went on to say Wolf loved helping people in need.

Information about his passing is not available at this time.

Due to services for Wolf, Windhtorst ISD announced school will be canceled on Wednesday. In a post, school officials said they anticipate a large number of staff and substitutes out that day. They apologize for any inconvenience that may cause.