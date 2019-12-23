Windthorst residents among passengers in Carnival Cruise ships collision

Kym and Connor Cullar took a vacation at sea that didn’t go quite as planned.

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A couple of Windthorst residents are back home after their cruise ship was hit by another ship Friday in Cozumel, Mexico.

On Sunday, once the Carnival Legend returned to Florida, they got to see the damage done to the ship they were on.

Kym was eating breakfast when she heard a bell go off and then someone over the PA system saying to remain calm.

Connor Cullar didn’t even realize what had happened until later.

“We were supposed to be there at like 8:30 a.m. and they [Carnival Glory] weren’t supposed to be there till like 10:00 a.m. and the whole thing happened about 9:00 a.m,” Kym Cullar said.

“I just heard a bell go off, it stopped, and I went back to sleep,” Connor Cullar said.

The Cullars were aboard the Carnival Legend when their ship was backed into by the Carnival Glory while it attempted to dock in Cozumel.

The Glory had damage to the 3rd and 4th level dining areas.

“They just said ‘oh, no big deal’, till they opened the gates and everybody was like wow and we saw the damage,” Kym Cullar said.

“People on the other boat were flipping out, recording themselves like it’s the worst damage we do not even want to go back in the boat,'” Connor Cullar said.

The cruise line released information that six people were hurt, but that both ships were fit for sea travel.

As for what caused the accident, the Cullars aren’t sure they’re buying the cruise lines reasoning.

“They totally downplayed it like said both ships were seaworthy and they said it was the rough waters but we looked on the video of some it and they didn’t look like rough water,” Kym Cullar said.

The Carnival Legend arrived at the Port of Tampa Sunday and the Cullars are returning home to Windthorst with a story they won’t forget.

Kym and Connor said this isn’t affecting taking cruises in the future, Connor just said he hopes its a better one.

At this time, it’s unclear if this affected the Carnival Glory’s agenda for the rest of the trip.