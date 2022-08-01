WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved fine meats and sausage company that has been a staple in the city of Windthorst for nearly five decades is now closed.

An owner of the Windthorst Fine Meats and Windthorst Sausage Company announced Monday, August 1, 2022, that the businesses have been closed down.

The business was started by Luis Carcano in 1975, and for 47 years has been a beloved pillar of the Windthorst community.

After passing away in 2010, his widow Maria Carcano took over the business for several more years.

After a six-month closure in 2018 with the intention to sell the property, the Carcano family decided instead to take over the sausage business and re-open, with Luis and Maria’s son, Jamie Carcano, and grandson, Chris Carcano, at the helm.

Since the beginning, Windthorst Fine Meats and the Carcano family have been heavily invested in Windthorst, and vice versa. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they began offering delivery for orders within 40 miles of their store in an effort to serve their community.

There's plenty of history with the Carcano family and the famous sausage made in Windthorst, but Chris Carcano said the decision to close their business down is all about the future for someone else.







“We have listed the property for sale or lease to give a new opportunity for other locals to grow in the meat industry,” Carcano said.

The property on U.S. 281 in Windthorst is now listed by the Bishop Realtor Group.