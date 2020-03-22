Windthorst Sausage Company offers delivery to surrounding areas

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL)— To help the community get access to beef and sausage products during the coronavirus pandemic, Windthorst Sausage Company is offering delivery within a 40 mile radius surrounding the Windthorst area.

Owner of Windthorst Sausage Company Chris Carcano said the delivery areas include Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Graham, Jacksboro, and more.

Carcano said there’s a video on the company’s Facebook page about deliveries and food products that will be offered for delivery.

For more information on meat products and deliveries visit the company’s Facebook page by clicking here.

To watch the video click here.