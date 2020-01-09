Fire Chief discusses future of decades-old tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As fires continue to make headlines globally, Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman met with the Morningside Homeowners Association to go over a holiday tradition that can also be a fire hazard.

A small grassfire in December 2019 was the result of the Morningside luminaries, and Prillaman said he personally drove around that neighborhood and discovered even without traffic getting fire trucks to that area is a challenge.

Prillaman said he understands the history and importance of the tradition but wants safety to remain a top priority.

As a result, Prillaman said the MHA decided to switch the real candles out for battery-operated ones before their meeting.

“Perhaps things like these luminaries coupled with a wind condition or just an inattentive moment that combination becomes kind of a perfect storm for a really bad evening for us,” Prillaman said.

A statement from the Homeowners Association said the greatest obstacles homeowners had was the unpredictable weather and the fire last month was a wake-up call to the residents.