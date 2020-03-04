Winegarner, Jackson head to run-off election after tight race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Super Tuesday is behind us work continues for candidates looking forward to the November general election.

First, though, a number of races are heading to a run-off including one of the biggest races this election season like the 13th Congressional District race.

The night ended with Josh Winegarner securing 39% of the votes and Ronny Jackson 20%.

Winegarner, who received Mac Thornberry’s endorsement, said he wants to be a representative for the people in the district and more than just the next congressman.

As far as the election results, 13th Congressional District candidate Josh Winegarner said he was surprised by the results.

“I could sense the grassroot momentum building, but I did not know what the end result will be, so I was overwhelmed and humbled by the support that came out,” Winegarner said.

Former White House Physician and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson who received the President’s endorsement said he knew the race would be a tight one and he is confident he will win.

“I think people appreciate that I have an influence,” Jackson said. “The district is going to have a freshman congressman now. If that’s not me, that person is not going to be effective. They are not going have too much of a voice.”

Ronny Jackson is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Two of three Democrats who are vying for the seat are also heading to a runoff: former congressional intern Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan, who ran against congressman Thornberry two years ago.

The runoff election is set for May 26.

People who are registered to vote can vote in the runoff even if they did not vote in the primary.

If someone did vote, they can only vote in the runoff of the same party you voted in the primary.