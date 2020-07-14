Winegarner, Jackson make final push for 13th District Republican candidacy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many people are heading to the polls to exercise their right to vote Tuesday.

Back in March, the Republican primary saw Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson come out on top and head to a run-off.

Due to COVID-19, the May election was postponed to June 14, 2020, and Winegarner said the voters need to do their research on both candidates before voting.

“I would just say, look through the records of both candidates,” Winegarner said. “Try to push out all of the noise and look at who we are and what we stand for and I think at the end of the day you’ll see I’m the local grassroots person that is best able to really get up there and represent our values, our culture and each and every person in this district.”

Jackson said he is the best man for the job because he can fill the void left by current Congressman Mac Thornberry.

“I’d just say, keep in mind that we’re about to go through a real transition here,” Jackson said. “We’re going to lose one of the most senior members of Congress. Our Congressman for this district has been with this district for 26 years. When he leaves we are going to lose a tremendous amount of influence. I can be the exception to that. I will be the exception to that.”

You have until 7 p.m. to cast your ballots.