Winners of I.D.E.A. WF announced

Business owners who have made it to the 2019 I.D.E.A. Wichita Falls finals are talking about the process and their experience.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The winners of I.D.E.A. WF were announced today, awarding many business owners the funds they need.

The awards luncheon took place at the MSU Clark Student Center, October 22, a month after the finalists were announced.

Out of five finalists, three took home some big winnings to help their businesses grow.

Listed below are the 4 winners of this years I.D.E.A. WF:

I.D.E.A. WF is a business plan competition designed to facilitate access to capital for new and existing businesses in the greater Wichita Falls area.

In its eleventh year, the program is a partnership between the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise, and the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas.

This year, there were two prize categories: Cash for Jobs, which is funded by the Economic Development Corporation and is based on jobs created, and Judges Choice, which is funded by community supporters.

Participants in I.D.E.A. WF began their journey in February 2021 with orientation, then attended a series of workshops designed to provide knowledge of how to develop, build and grow sustainable businesses.

In addition to the in-depth training, they also received personalized consulting and applied research assistance.

More information about the competition can be found at ideawf.com.