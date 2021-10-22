Winners of I.D.E.A. WF share their plans for award money

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five small business owners are receiving some big recognition and big help after gathering for this year’s I.D.E.A. WF Awards luncheon at Midwestern State University to celebrate their work in their trade.

The group of new small business owners have been attending seminars for I.D.E.A. Wichita Falls since February to learn the many steps that it takes to create a successful business.

I.D.E.A. WF celebrated their growth with awards that are sure to make a lasting impact to these entrepreneurs.

“I.D.E.A. Wichita Falls has really guided me every step of the way to owning a small business,” Breann Molina, owner of Molina Montessori, said.

Breann Molina was a public educator for eight years. With Molina’s extensive background in education, she decided to start her own Montessori program. Realizing her minimal knowledge in business, she applied for I.D.E.A. WF

“I have no idea how to do tax statements and keep up with the I.R.S. and all the money part of it, and I have been able to reach out to the Small Business Development Center with all of my questions.”

Also a winner of I.D.E.A. WF is Falls Metal Fabrication, a sheet metal business that has been open for three years. The business took home Judge’s Choice, as well as Cash for Jobs – cash that co-owner Johnny McClane said will be used for that exact reason.

“We told them we’re going to make this product, we’re going to add employees, and they were gracious enough to give us a bonus gift today,” McClane said. “So, that’s their commitment to us, and we’re planning on being successful.”

McClane encourages others to look into next year’s competition and make a commitment that could pay off in more ways than one.

Molina plans to use this money to build a playground for her school, and McClane said his money will help to hire new employees who will make a new product for Falls Metal Fabrication.

If you’re an entrepreneur looking to apply for I.D.E.A. WF 2022, click here to find out more on how to get started.