Winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A lottery ticket purchased in Wichita Falls has won but has not been cashed in.

The $30,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart on Fairway Blvd.

The ticket will expire on Sunday, Feb. 9, if it is not claimed by that date.

The winning ticket with Megaplier was drawn on August 13, 2019. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn (7-27-31-34-51) and the Mega Ball number (5). The Megaplier number was 3.

As the Texas Lottery offices are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the prize must be claimed in person at a Texas Lottery Claim Center by Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. CT (or 5 p.m. MT if claimed in El Paso).

If claimed by mail, the ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the Sunday, Feb. 9 expiration date.

