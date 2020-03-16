1  of  3
Winstar Casino to close due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns

THACKERVILLE, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Winstar World Casino and Resort website the casino, all restaurants, and all retail outlets will be closed starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday until March 31.

The WinStar World Casino Hotel will remain open.

The Terrace View Café inside the WinStar World Casino Hotel and The Spa at WinStar will remain open and will limit service to no more than 50 guests at a time.

Also to remain open are Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, WinStar Golf Club, WinStar Golf Academy will remain open. Legends Bar and Grill but limit service to no more than 50 guests at a time.

Winstar will post updates to its website and social media.

