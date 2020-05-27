WinStar World Casino and Resort set to reopen with new safety procedures

The WinStar World Casino and Resort is set to reopen on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 a.m. with new protocols in an effort to keep everyone safe.

THACKERVILLE (KFDX/KJTL)— The WinStar World Casino and Resort is set to reopen on Wednesday, May 27 at 8 a.m. with new protocols in an effort to keep everyone safe.

According to the company’s social site, all attendees and employees will be required to have their temperature checked. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be asked to go home and seek medical attention.

Employees and attendees will be required to wear masks at all times.

The casino and resort will operate with a 25% occupancy, and the casino will close daily from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. for deep cleaning of the entire gaming floor.

Electrostatic sprayers will be used during the daily deep cleaning process to disinfect all surfaces.

The presence of hand sanitizer dispensers will increase and will be available at the guest and employee entrances, exits, elevators, ATM’s, reception rooms, and Players Club kiosks.

Others changes that will be in place:

Some electronic games will be relocated to the Global Event Center.

Promotions and casino events are suspended.

Tables games are suspended until further notice.

Poker is suspended until further notice.

Off-track betting is suspended until further notice.

Bingo is suspended until further notice.

Complimentary drink stations will not be operable. Complimentary waters and sodas are available at bar areas.

All valet service is suspended until further notice.

WinStar World Casino Hotel resort pools, cabanas and pool bar are closed until further notice.

Also according to the company’s social site, social distancing practices will be enforced, and attendees will be encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines while standing in lines, using the elevators, or walking around.

Every other chair will be removed from electronic games, and restaurant layouts will be rearranged as well.