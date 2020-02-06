Winter conditions: a towing company’s dream

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most places around town are closed, but towing companies are pulling at the opportunity to help in these weather conditions.

Especially when the snow has continued to fall throughout the day and the roads are at risk of freezing overnight when the temperature drops.

“I am in no rush today, we are going to get it there and get it safe,” pizza delivery driver Chadwick Frazier said.

It is like a towing company’s Super Bowl when tough driving conditions are caused by inches and inches of snowfall throughout all of Texoma. Owner of Metlon’s Wrecker Service Jeremy Pigg is ready for the big day.

“It’s a whole different ball game when this is on the ground like this, you know everybody, it takes a little longer to stop, it’s harder to stay on the road, you pull over on the side of the road and you get stuck, so we get amped up for it and get ready to go help people,” Pigg said.

Some still have to be on the roads in these conditions, like Frazier, whose main goal Wednesday is to stay safe.

“Slow and easy, get up that hill if you get up the hill, if you don’t make it up the hill, don’t hit anything,” Frazier said.

When out on the roads, you may think pulling over is better than driving through the conditions, but Pigg said folks may just be putting yourself in a worse situation.

“A lot of times the calls that we get, it’s somebody who just pulled over for a second, nowhere near anywhere that would normally get them stuck, but with the snow, it’s just hard to get traction,” Pigg said.

When they do have to assist someone in this weather, Pigg is glad he can maybe turn someone’s day around.

“With it being so cold out there people are just happy to see us, it takes a little longer for us to get to people and usually they understand that it’s just nice when you can pull up and help someone that really needs it,” Pigg said.

And with the way the conditions are going, Pigg and the people at Melton’s Wrecker Service are standing by for when the next call comes.

If folks can avoid being on the roads, stay home and enjoy the snow. But if anyone is on the roads, follow simple procedures like allowing yourself more time to get places and keeping plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.