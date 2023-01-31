Precipitation chances for Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texoma. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Texoma and an Ice Storm Warning for parts of Texoma.

Counties that are included in the Winter Storm Warning include Archer, Baylor, Clay, Haskell, Jack, Jefferson, Knox, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, and Young Counties until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

There will be areas of light freezing rain and sleet tonight that will transition to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday. Ice accumulations could reach up to a half inch in some areas.

Areas under the warnings could see tree damage and power outages due to increased ice accumulation.

The National Weather Service advises that travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night. If you must travel please keep extra food, water, and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Jack, King and Stonewall Counties are under an Ice Storm Warning from Midnight on Wednesday, February 1 until 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 2.

The areas impacted by the Ice Storm Warning could see ice accumulations between 0.25 and 0.35 of an inch with sleet accumulations of less than an inch.

There could be significant ice accumulations on power lines and downed tree limbs causing long-lasting power outages. All travel is strongly discouraged and motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary, according to The National Weather Service.

The remaining counties of Childress, Comanche, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman, and Wilbarger are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The counties listed in the warming are also under the Winter Storm Advisory.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage and Texoma’s Weather Authority as we bring you the latest on closings, delays, and the winter storm.

Precipitation chances for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texoma. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

Total ice accumulation in Texoma for Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service