WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While this year’s winter storm didn’t knock out the power in our area, it did basically clear the shelves at the Texas Blood Institute.

“Some places did cancel last minute, we can’t help that with the storm and the roads, so we were definitely in the need of blood still in the need for blood going into next week,” Texas Blood Institute Account Consultant Ben Schaffner said.

Not only did they have two days without donations at the center, but no mobile drives or visits to schools either.

“So you could imagine, 63% of our units that were coming in, just vanished because of the cancellations of schools Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. So it was definitely detrimental to our shelf,” Schaffner said.

Those types of school blood drives can lead to lifelong donors like Kristin Lennon.

“I think I probably did it at like school drives early on and then I would go and give fairly regularly. Then, I got on a routine of giving platelets regularly. Now I haven’t given in several years but I thought this was a good reason,” Lennon said.

Which can make all the difference for the only supplier of blood to a number of our area hospitals.

Because one day, it could save the life of someone you know or love.

“I know there’s always a need but today in particular a good friend of mine needed several units during a long hospital stay, so we’re giving to replenish for him,” Lennon said.

So as the snow continues to melt donors return once again.

“Roads are clearing up right now, so hopefully we can get all the donors we can to come into the center or our local blood drives that we have going into next week and try to replenish our hospital shelves for these local patients that are in need,” Schaffner said.

“It’s quick and it’s easy, fairly painless and everybody’s nice,” Lennon said.

A quick and easy way to make a difference.

Texas Blood Institute will be at Rider on Monday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then will head out to Sheppard Air Force Base Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the theater on base.

Click here for more information.