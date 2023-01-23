WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winter storm watch and advisory has been issued for most of Texoma. The possible winter storm could impact most of Texoma and the surrounding areas starting Tuesday afternoon and going into Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the following counties: Comanche, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Areas under this watch could see accumulations of three to six of snow and travel might be impacted if heavy snowfall affects road visibility.
Other counties in the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jefferson, King, Knox, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita and Wilbarger counties could see wet snow totaling one to four inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS advises that drivers plan on the potential of slippery road conditions that could impact evening travel.