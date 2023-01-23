Exceedance Probability of 4+ inches of snow for Jan. 24, 2023, for Texoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winter storm watch and advisory has been issued for most of Texoma. The possible winter storm could impact most of Texoma and the surrounding areas starting Tuesday afternoon and going into Wednesday.

The NWS is watching the potential for accumulating snowfall very late Monday into Tuesday. A wet snow is expected which will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces, cars, houses etc. Snow accumulations on roadways may be more difficult due to warmer surface temperatures. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the following counties: Comanche, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Areas under this watch could see accumulations of three to six of snow and travel might be impacted if heavy snowfall affects road visibility.

Exceedance Probability of 4+ inches of snow for Jan. 24, 2023, for Texoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

Other counties in the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jefferson, King, Knox, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita and Wilbarger counties could see wet snow totaling one to four inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS advises that drivers plan on the potential of slippery road conditions that could impact evening travel.