WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Texoma as a cold front moves through the area dropping temps into the single digits in some areas.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, while the Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until Friday, December 23, 2022.

“Light wintry mix could cause slick spots on roadways. Motorists use caution.” Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

The Winter Weather Advisory includes snow, and winds gusting as high as 45 MPH. Evening commutes could be affected by these conditions.

“Very cold temperatures are expected for today through Friday. Dangerous Wind Chill Values between -10 and -25 are expected Friday morning. Maximum wind gusts could reach 40-55 mph behind the front as well today. Light snow accumulations of a trace to isolated 1-inch amounts are possible in north-central Oklahoma” Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

Counties under the advisory include Archer, Baylor, Clay, Commanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Knox, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita, and Wilbarger.

The following counties are not under a Winter Weather Advisory but under a Hard Freeze Warning: Jack, Montague and Young.

The Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, until Friday at 9 a.m. as temps fall into the teens and single digits in these areas. Plants and pipes could be affected by these cold temps.

Haskell and Throckmorton counties are under a Freeze Warning until noon on Friday, December 23, 2022. Residents in these counties will want to ensure their pipes and outdoor vegetation are protected.

A warming center in Wichita Falls has opened along with one in Lawton for those in need.

