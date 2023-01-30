WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a blast of mixed precipitation Monday morning, January 30, 2023, Texoma is more than likely done with precipitation for the rest of the day.
The next round of wintry mix precipitation will take place on Tuesday morning, January 31, and it will be very similar to Monday morning, except this round will take place earlier in the morning around 6 to 7 a.m.
The precipitation should leave our area by the afternoon hours.
As we head into Wednesday, February 1, 2023, there is some uncertainty as to the amount of precipitation Texoma will see, but the models currently are showing mixed precipitation in the southeastern half but this could spread northwesterly throughout the day.
Texoma’s Weather Authority will then keep chances into Thursday morning although these chances are much lower than previous days.
There continues to be a winter storm warning for Stephens, Jefferson, Clay, Montague, Archer, Baylor, Knox, Throckmorton, Young, and Jack counties until Wednesday at noon.
Accumulations for any mixed precipitation could range from a tenth of an inch all the way up to half an inch, with higher accumulations expected in our southeasterly half.