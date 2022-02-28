WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Poll closures brought on by a federal holiday and a winter weather event in Wichita County led to a big drop in early voting turnout for the Texas primary elections.

Low early voting turnout could mean a larger Election Day turnout, something residents of Wichita County will want to consider when deciding when and where to vote.

Monday, February 21, polls were closed in observance of President’s Day.

Then, Tuesday night, a blast of sleet paved Wichita County roads with ice. Sub-freezing temperatures for Wednesday, February 23 closed all polling locations, and with little improvement by Thursday, February 24, few polling locations were open at all in the county.

The end result was an early voter turnout of only 4,923 residents by Friday evening, just 57% of the early voter turnout from the 2018 primary elections.

In 2018, 8,659 voters cast their ballots early.

The heaviest voting day was Friday, February 25, the final day of early voting, despite the fact that the Wichita County Courthouse was the only polling location open in the county, and was open until 9 p.m.

Just under 1,000 people voted on Friday, compared to the previous day, Thursday, February 24, when only 117 people showed up to vote early.

Thursday was also the lowest voter turnout rate of the early voting period, with winter weather continuing to impact a majority of roads in the county. This lead to some polling locations opening late and some not opening at all.

As a reminder, polling locations will open Tuesday, March 1 at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a photo identification card.

Also, keep in mind the voting procedures are different in Wichita County than in previous elections. New machines now print paper ballots instead of the electronic polling stations seen in previous years.

Election officials will be on hand at polling locations to help if needed.

