Wise Co. Sheriff Lane Akin endorses Josh Winegarner for 13th Congressional District seat

WISE Co. (KFDX/KJTL)— Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, endorsed Josh Winegarner for U.S. Congress on Tuesday.



Winegarner is seeking the 13th Congressional District seat currently held by Mac Thornberry, who will retire at the end of this term. The district includes parts of the Panhandle, Texoma, and North Texas.

Winegarner finished on top in the March Republican primary with nearly 40% of the vote and a lead of nearly 20 percentage points over his closest rival.



Lane Akin is a former Texas Ranger, a former Texas State Trooper, a former undercover officer, and has been Sheriff for four years. Akin was twice named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Wise, Jack, and Montague County Criminal Justice Association.



“Josh understands that we need strong border security to stop the drug cartels and human traffickers who endanger our population,” Sheriff Akin said. “Finishing the wall, strengthening our border, and reforming our immigration system are top priorities for Josh. He knows that neglecting these important issues increases the financial and manpower burden on local law enforcement while placing our citizens in harm’s way.”



Akin is one in a long series of important endorsements earned by Winegarner. Winegarner has earned the support of Congressman Mac Thornberry, Texas Senator Charles Perry, former US Senator Phil Gramm, former Texas Senator Bob Duncan, former State Reps. David Swinford, Warren Chisum, and Rick Hardcastle, former State Party Chairman Tom Mechler, former Mayor Kay Yeager, and Republican Executive Committeeman Tom Roller.



“I am honored to have the Sheriff’s support,” Winegarner said. “Lane has an impressive lifetime record in law enforcement. He will be one of the people I will look to on law enforcement issues.”