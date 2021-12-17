With deadline to sign-up nearing, Leadership Wichita Falls is ready for a 2022 return!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 1979, Leadership Wichita Falls main goal has been to immerse people and businesses into this city.

“Everything you might want to know about Wichita Falls all rolled into one class,” 2020 LWF graduate Katie Britt said.

Started in response to terrible Tuesday, the program’s bred some of Wichita Falls biggest ideas, from Hotter’N Hell Hundred to Mane Event painted horses, and The Hellacious Obstacle Run, known as T.H.O.R. and other city staples!

“If you’re new to Wichita Falls or if you’ve lived here all your life so far, you’ll learn something, you’ll learn about yourself, others, leadership,” LWF 2018 graduate and current president David Morris said.

It’s a deep dive into what goes on in your community, on all levels.

“We introduce them to several different areas of our community, Sheppard Air Force Base, United Regional, fire department, police department, city government, and county government,” Morris said. “You will really have a deeper understanding of how the city operates and the needs of the city with non-profits and workdays with them.”

And that’s a huge takeaway for attendees, like current LWF Marketing Chair Katie Britt.

“Learning more about non-profits, how to be an effective board member, how to be an effective team player within that organization,” Britt said.

Impacting those, like Morris, beyond the 5 months of classes.

“We take strength finder tests, what are our strengths? What are our weaknesses? What can we work with to best build a better team? Those things have been important in my career but also my personal life,” Morris said.

Learning more about where you live and building one-of-a-kind connections.

“As well as the massive the relationships that you build, I have lifelong friends from my class now,” Britt said.

Lifelong friendships, ideas, and a lifetime of leaders in Wichita Falls.

The last day to sign up is January 7th, but officials said don’t want to wait too long! They only have 40 total spots and most are filled up, especially with no 2021 class, so find all that info by clicking right here!