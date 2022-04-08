WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation said accidents and fatalities are increasing in Texas highway construction areas, with more than 26,000 accidents last year.

With statewide Work Zone Awareness Week being observed next week, and the large amount of construction on Wichita Falls highways, police and TxDOT want to remind the community to drive safely in construction zones to protect themselves and the workers.

It may seem like there is a lot of construction and detours everywhere you drive around Wichita Falls, which is why WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper is reminding drivers to be alert while driving through work zones.

“Generally there is going to be [more wrecks] because people aren’t paying attention, so they will have to change lanes without signaling, or they might even be passing an emergency vehicle that’s already pulled over with its lights on because it is so congested, they probably don’t see the vehicle until it’s too late,” Eipper said.

Eipper said there are ways to avoid the congestion and work zones.

“First of all, if they can find a different route, take it,” Eipper said. “It may take a little longer, but you have less traffic.”

Eipper said higher fines for speeding and other infractions in work zones are there to keep both the workers and the motorists safe.

“You have people out there that are working, so we want to keep them safe as well,” Eipper said. “It can be very dangerous, and that’s why we have these laws and these zones that cause people to slow down, move to one lane – it’s for the safety of those people that are working out there.”

Worker safety is something that TxDOT Work Zone Crew Chief Bill Kirksey said cannot be stressed enough.

“Be on the lookout for us road crew out there, follow their instructions, remember we want to get home safely too,” Kirksey said.

Besides several other overpasses being worked on in Wichita Falls, congestion is especially heavy on the detour around the closed 6th Street overpass downtown.

An emergency contract for $307,000 has been signed, and work is already underway on the damaged 6th Street overpass. It’s expected to take 3 weeks to complete – unless more damage is discovered after the work begins – with crews working six and even seven-day workweeks.