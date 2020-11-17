87th Texas Legislature underway, lawmakers look toward marijuana changes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2020 general election saw four new states legalize recreational marijuana and two others approving it for medical purposes.

That brings the total number of legal states to 15 in the U.S and all states have some form of medical marijuana, with just six exceptions.

”This isn’t an issue on partisanship or party politics, this is about people and how prohibition is affecting real lives, whether it’s saddling people with criminal records or depriving access to medicine that can help alleviate pain,” Executive Director of Texas For Responsible Marijuana Policy Heather Fazio said.

Bill pre-filling for Texas’s 87th Legislature began one week ago and over 530 Senate and House bills await Texas lawmakers in January.

Some, taking on the issue of marijuana in Texas.

Senate bill 90 by Senator Jose Menendez and House bill 94 filed by representative Ron Reynolds both expand the medical marijuana program.

More patients would be eligible, more products available and operational fees for dispensaries would lower.

“Every legislative session, we make our way further down the line and further in the process,” Fazio said.

Back in 2019, the Texas House passed a bill to lessen penalties, but many backed away from legalization.

After the bill died in Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted “I join with those house republicans who oppose this step towards legalization of marijuana.”

But Fazio doesn’t see it that way.

Fazio cites the fiscal impact, Texas estimated to rake in around $1.2 billion every two years if marijuana were taxed similar to Colorado.

“The only way to do that is to bring the market into the light of day, where businesses operate transparently, where there’s accountability for consumers, products are tested and labeled properly,” Fazio said.

Fazio believes this could prove huge, as Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar projects a $4.6 billion shortfall in the state due to the pandemic.

The 87th legislature begins January 12, in all, there are 11 different bills aimed at marijuana in the state.

Those opposed, Patrick, cite remaining wary of medical marijuana becoming a vehicle for expanding access to the drug.