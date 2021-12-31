Withershins Menagerie hosting grand re-opening after expanding to Parker Square

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day of 2022 is a big day for the owners of Withershins Menagerie, as they have been hard at work getting everything in order in their new location.

Withershins Menagerie opened downtown just before the pandemic hit, causing the owners to reevaluate how they sell their merchandise, and it’s that reevaluation that has allowed them to relocate into a larger building in the Parker Square shopping center off of Kemp and Kell.

To kick off the grand re-opening, they will be hosting an event on Saturday that will include funnel cakes made by Crystal Washington, along with a raffle to win some cool prizes.

Owner Madison Gerber said this move wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous community support she’s received since opening.

“We are so excited to see our community grow and allow us to come into this space because there is so much here,” Gerber said. “If we can grow even more and more, that means we can bring more stuff to more people, and I am very excited about that.”

Now we can show you just a small peek of everything new in the store, but you’ll have to head out to their event on January 1, 2022, and check it out for yourself. Things will kick off at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m.