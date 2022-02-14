WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with drunk driving with a child in the car after a witness reported the child had to hold him up so he could get in the car.

Lijah Denton has been released from jail after posting bonds according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police got a call from the witness about 12:40 p.m. Saturday that a very intoxicated man had gotten into a beige Lincoln and that a young boy had had to hold him to keep him from falling, and the car was in front of Atwoods on Loop 11.

An officer located the car going south on Loop 11 then turning east on Maurine, and said it crossed over its lane divider numerous times. The officer pulled it over and said the driver had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and a 10-year-old boy was in the front seat.

The officer said Denton told him the front suspension of the car was messed up and that was why he couldn’t stay in his lane.

He said he had not had anything to drink that day but had drunk heavily the night before. The officer said when he asked for his driver’s license, Denton first tried to hand him his debit card.

The officer had him step out and began doing the standard field sobriety tests and noted six clues of intoxication before he said Denton stopped the tests because he said he would just fail them, but agreed to submit a blood specimen.

He was charged with DWI with a passenger under age 15, and when Denton said he had a handgun in a waist holster, he was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon because he was engaged in a criminal activity.