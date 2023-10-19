CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls High School tennis star who was a witness for the prosecution in the trial of James Irven Staley, III, for the murder of 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in February 2023 was back behind bars on Thursday.

Bradley Carson Prigmore, 41, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Clay County Jail on Thursday, October 19, 2023, after prosecutors on Wednesday, October 18, filed to revoke his probation for injury to a child as a result of photos obtained from his recent wedding.

Should that motion be granted, Prigmore could lose his deferred sentence status, face additional court sentencing, and have the crime put on his permanent record. When he pleaded to the injury to a child charge in January 2022 other counts he faced were dismissed, including two charges of indecency with a child and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

One of the terms of Prigmore’s probation prohibited him from any direct communication with any child, not limited to the two victims, or from going near any child under 17. According to the motion, a Texas Ranger obtained photos from Prigmore’s wedding showing him near children under age 17.

Prigmore’s plea for the 10 years probation provided for his sentence to be deferred and upon successful completion of the term, the conviction would not become part of any criminal history.

During the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, Prigmore was called to the witness stand. He testified that he was a childhood friend of Staley’s who was in a group text in which Staley sent a video of Wilder McDaniel running and crying as well as multiple derogatory statements about Wilder.

Prigmore testified that upon hearing of Wilder’s death, he recalled this group message and found it disturbing, so he proceeded to send it to Wilder’s mom, Amber McDaniel’s best friend at the time in hopes it would be relayed to her. He also eventually sent the group message and video to the police.

The prosecution then asked about the injury to a child charge Prigmore was on probation for, and he testified that he was not offered any type of plea deal in exchange for his cooperation and testimony.

The charge was filed by a Texas Ranger and stated that on or about April 9, 2017, Prigmore caused serious mental injury to a child under age 14.

In 2020, Prigmore was indicted by a grand jury in Clay County for indecency with a child. The victim in that case told forensic interviewers Prigmore made her touch him inappropriately. That case was dismissed as part of his plea in Wichita County.

Prigmore graduated from WFHS in 2001 before going on to play tennis for the University of Oklahoma. At age 12 he was ranked in the top 25 players in the country and number 1 in Texas.