Witnesses help stop alleged robber who stole a donation bucket

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department says three witnesses helped them stop a man they say stole a donation bucket.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. at the Love’s on in the 1100 block of Central freeway.

Officers say the victim was inside the store collecting money for the children’s miracle network when she was approached by the suspect, 26-year-old Angel Solorzano.

He asked her if she knew where he could get help buying a bus ticket to Fort Worth before she says grabbed the donation bucket from her lap because she is in a wheelchair, then ran out of the store with it.

Officials say a witness chased Solorzano around the store and onto the access road where Solorzano threw a backpack at him, and hit him in the face before pulling out a knife and said, “back up”.

Solorzano continued to run away when he was stopped again by two other witnesses, one of which had a gun.

They were able to hold him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Officers say there was about $60 in the donation bucket.

Solorzano is charged with aggravated robbery.