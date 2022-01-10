Woman accepts plea agreement for child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 30-year-old woman who avoided a sentence for involvement in the theft of a painted horse years ago, is now on probation for child endangerment.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Alyssa Greene, also known as Alyssa Wilkinson, pleaded guilty to the child endangerment charge filed in 2020 and was placed on 3 years probation.

Authorities filed the charge after they say she and the other parent, Brandon Greene, tested positive for meth and told officers they were both addicted to meth.

Their one-year-old daughter was removed from their custody by CPS and also tested positive. Brandon Greene’s case is pending.

Alyssa Greene was arrested with three other people back in 2012 in connection with the theft and destruction of a painted horse, “Miss Silver Buckle” from Tangles Salon.

She avoided a conviction by accepting a pre-trial diversion contract, but since then has had more arrests and convictions, including burglary, assault, and theft.