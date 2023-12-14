WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony continued on Thursday in the trial of a woman accused of abusing a 10-month-old girl she was babysitting in May 2022.

Sherine Marie Minuto, 55, of Wichita Falls, was charged with injury to a child stemming from an incident in May 2022.

Testimony began on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and continued on Thursday, December 14, in the 89th District Court with Judge Charles Barnard presiding. Proceedings began on Thursday morning with Minuto taking the stand in her own defense.

Minuto’s defense attorney, Todd Greenwood, began by walking through two videos of the alleged assault with her and questioning her about different portions of the videos. Minuto testified the 10-month-old child was playing with her food while she was attempting to feed her.

The child could be observed in the video playing in the courtroom throwing her head back multiple times. When Greenwood asked Minuto about this, Minuto testified that the child was doing this in a Bumbo baby seat and that she was not shoving the child or pushing her to cause her to lean backward.

In the video, Minuto can be heard raising her voice at the child, her tone sounding more agitated and loud as the video progresses. Minuto can be heard saying, “Stop!” Minuto also said, “Eat like a big girl,” “Stop throwing your head back,” and “Open your freaking mouth!”

Minuto testified that she was “clearly frustrated”.

During Greenwood’s line of questioning, prosecutor Matt Shelton, Wichita County’s Assistant District Attorney, made multiple objections, claiming Greenwood was asking leading questions. A multitude of those objections were sustained.

Eventually, Minuto testified that she “would never hurt her” on purpose, that she loved the child and the child’s family, and she was wiping the child’s mouth and the child was moving her head back. Minuto maintained on the stand that she never hit the child.

Shelton then cross-examined Minuto, who said she’d been caring for children for over 20 years, including her own children and multiple infants. She testified that May 18, 2022, was a day she “lost it.”

Minuto testified that the child was fighting her as she was trying to finish feeding her. Shelton asked Minuto if she was “force-feeding” the infant, and she testified that she wasn’t.

Upon expressing her regret for her actions, Shelton asked what it is that she regretted if she felt she didn’t hurt the child. Minuto testified she got loud and aggressive, and maintained it was “just a smack” on the hand.

When re-examined by Greenwood, Minuto testified she was safe-guarding the child rather than disciplining her.

The jury began deliberating shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023.