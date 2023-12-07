WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman accused of exposing herself in front of children has a trial date specially set and additional bond conditions imposed.

Tonya Renae Patterson, 52, of Wichita Falls, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure stemming from an outcry made by one of the alleged victims to the Wichita Falls Police Department on November 27, 2017.

Patterson was arrested on February 13, 2018, and booked into the Wichita County Jail. She posted her $10,000 bond the following day and has been out of jail ever since while the charge has been pending.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, Patterson appeared in the 89th District Court for a scheduled jury pre-trial hearing, with Judge Charles Barnard presiding.

During the hearing, Judge Barnard specially set her trial to begin on September 9, 2024. Additionally, Judge Barnard signed an order modifying the conditions of her bond to include three alleged victims, who were minors at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, “the offense report lists three child victims of the offense,” however, “the current indictment only lists one of those victims, and the bond conditions only protects one victim.”

The arrest affidavit for the offense said a 16-year-old female contacted the WFPD in November 2017, alleging Patterson exposed herself in front of her. She told police that when she told Patterson to stop, she began screaming at the teenager.

According to the affidavit, the teenage female stated that Patterson had also exposed herself to two other alleged victims, a 15-year-old male and an 11-year-old female, and that she would often walk around nude and discuss her sex life with the children.

Police said Patterson has previous reports from Grayson County, Texas, in which other juveniles have accused her of masturbating or being nude in their presence.