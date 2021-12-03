Woman accused of forgery turns herself into WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police asked the public to help find for charges of forgery has turned herself in to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Michelle Lynn Heels was booked into the Wichita County jail Friday, December 3, at about 2 a.m. after she turned herself into the WFPD.

She was booked in for the felony arrest warrant for the charge of Forgery-Against Elderly.

Heels is also suspected of committing other forgeries at local businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon, according to a press release from the WFPD.

In a statement, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said, “We are convinced the exposure of her photographs and warrant information by our local media was crucial in leading Heels to turn herself into our custody.”