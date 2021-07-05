Woman accused of keying her “fiancé’s” other “fiancé’s” car, and asks him to pay for repair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman keyed the car of a rival “fiancé” she claimed was with the man she was supposed to marry, then told the man he should pay for the damage to the car.

Toyna Scheller is charged in the warrant issued in June with criminal mischief over $2,500. Damage to the 2014 Chrysler 200 is estimated between $2,700 and $3,800.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to her arrest affidavit, the owner of the car said she parked it in the 2400 block of Fillmore and stayed in it while her fiancé went inside the house.

She said Scheller arrived and began banging on the car windows and yelling at her to leave and that the woman’s fiancé was actually her fiancé. The woman said she tried to leave but before she could, Scheller keyed her car, from the hood to the trunk.

Police said Scheller admitted keying the car because she is engaged to the man she said was the victim’s fiancé. She said she had told the other woman to never come around and that she was “probably going to beat the **** out of her.”

She said she tried to get the other woman to get out and fight, but she wouldn’t.

Police say the man denied being engaged to anyone and said the two women had threatened to kill each other. He said Scheller had asked him to pay for the damage she admitted causing but he refused.