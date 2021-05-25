Woman accused of making child run barefoot on hot pavement arrested for additional abuse charges

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — An Olney woman was booked into the Wichita County Jail Monday, May 24, on a number of charges, including injury to a child.

Kenna Bounds Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to a 2019 arrest affidavit out of Archer County, Kenna Cierra Bounds is accused of hitting a 14-year-old with a piece of wood back in October of 2018.

She’s also accused of failing to stop the abuse of the teen by another person.

Bounds has three other charges out of Young County, two for possession and one for credit card abuse of an elderly person.

Bounds was arrested in 2018 after police said she punished a 7-year-girl by making her run barefoot on hot pavement while she followed the child in a vehicle.

She also faces an additional charge of fraud.

Bounds bonds total $165,000.