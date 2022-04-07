WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who police said was driving around a Walmart parking lot intoxicated with her kids in the car and her pants down was arrested again on Wednesday, April 6.

Tamika Brianne Garrett, 32, was arrested after she failed to show up in court for her plea.

The hearing was set for last October for a plea agreement for probation and when Garrett did not show up, the judge ordered an arrest warrant be issued.

Garrett was booked into jail on the warrant on Wednesday, April 6. Bond was set at $10,001, which was posted on Thursday, April 7 and she was released.

In May, 2020, Garrett was charged with driving while intoxicated with children under the age of 15 in the vehicle.

Police said they found Garrett in a parked car with the engine running in front of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road.

Authorities said Garrett had driven over a sign and then continued driving around the parking lot.

When they arrived on the scene, police said Garrett was in the passenger seat with her pants down around her ankles and her children, age 2 and 5, in the back seat.

Authorities asked Garrett to turn off the car and put the keys on the dashboard, but she tossed the keys out.

Officers said Garrett claimed her husband was driving the car and was inside shopping, despite witnesses telling police Garrett was behind the wheel and there was no other adult in the car.

Garrett’s husband also arrived at the scene and denied driving and told officers his wife had been drinking a brown liquor earlier.

Officers said when Garrett got out, she kept falling against the side of the car. They attempted a field sobriety test but said she could not stay on her feet.