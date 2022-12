WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded.

A caller said both the woman and her dog were injured. She was taken to the hospital with bite wounds, and her dog was taken to a vet. No other details are available from police or animal services.