Woman and her friend, “Game Over” allegedly rob and beat ex-boyfriend

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in custody after a Burkburnett man told police his ex-girlfriend and two others hit him with a beer bottle, sprayed him with mace, pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

Jessica Dean of Electra and Dustin Buck Clem, also known as “Game Over,” are jailed for aggravated robbery.

Dean is also charged with hindering arrest and interfering with an emergency call and Clem with possession of an unlawful weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Burkburnett Police, a 40-year-old man was in front of the police department with numerous injuries and in a lot of distress.

He told officers he had been robbed by his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Dean, and two of her friends, Clem and another woman, who apparently has not been arrested.

He said Dean picked him up at his house and after buying beer they went to a home in the 100 block of west 4th.

He said when they arrived, a man known as “Game Over” hit him with his fist, Dean hit him with a beer bottle and the other woman sprayed him the face with mace.

He said Dean then took his wallet, phone and Texas ID card.

He said when he tried to stand up Clem pulled a gun and pointed it at him, telling him not to call the cops.

The victim said he got away and ran to the police department.