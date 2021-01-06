Woman arrested after alleged assault of man with stage 4 cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is accused of assaulting a man with advanced stage 4 cancer.

Amber Yvonne Dunn, 32, was arrested for injury to a disabled individual.

Dunn also had three other warrants, including two for criminal trespass and one for possession of marijuana.

Dunn is being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $12,000.

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Central Freeway on Tuesday, January 5 and said they found the victim on the ground in the parking lot moaning in pain.

Officers said the victim was very frail and barely moving, and told them he had stage 4 liver cancer and had been in the emergency room earlier.

According to authorities, a witness said they saw Dunn chasing the victim as he tried to leave and was swinging at his midsection and pulling on his backpack.

Police viewed surveillance video and said it showed Dunn chasing the man and when she caught him, she began to pull on him and swing at his midsection.

The witness is seen in the video going up to the two and told officers she told Dunn to leave the man alone or she would call the police.

Authorities said the witness told them Dunn said she didn’t care and continued to push and pull on the victim.

Officers said the victim made a final attempt to flee, but collapsed.