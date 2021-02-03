Woman arrested after alleged theft, positive drug test while on probation for arson, burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City woman who was sentenced to 10 years probation after being blamed for a house burning down and a burglary after the fire in 2018, was arrested again after prosecutors said she violated her probation.

Lula Mae Carroll, 45, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, February 2, with bonds totaling $60,000.

Prosecutors allege Carroll stole from her roommate and tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana while on probation.

Carroll’s probation sentence stems from a 2018 incident where police said she was seen leaving a vacant home on Landon Lane before a fire destroyed it and damaged a home next door.

Investigators said they found a burner on the stove was left on and a pizza box had been left on the stove.

When arrested, police said Carroll had black soot on her face, and Carroll told police she had been paid to clean the home, but the owner said no one had permission to be in the home.

Carroll was arrested when police were called to a home on Duty Lane after the fire.

Police said Carroll had gone into a home on Duty Lane, took a bath and had taken clothes from a closet in the home to wear.

In addition to using drugs and having a complaint filed by her former roommate for theft, prosecutors said that former roommate is a convicted felon himself, and said Carroll is required to avoid such persons.

Prosecutors also said Carroll is more than 230 hours behind in community service restitution hours.