Woman arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with two children in vehicle, pants down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Tuesday evening after police said she was driving while intoxicated with two children in the back seat of her car in a parking lot with her pants down.

Tamika Brianne Garrett, 30, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Garrett was released Tuesday after posting the $5,000 bond set by a judge. Police said they found Garrett in a parked car with the engine running in front of the Walmart on Greenbriar Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Authorities said Garrett had driven over a grocery pickup parking sign and then continued driving around the parking lot.

According to police, when they arrived at Walmart, Garrett was in the passenger seat with her pants down around her ankles and her two children, age 2 and 5, in the back seat.

Officers said they asked Garrett to turn off the car and put the keys on the dashboard, and she tossed the keys out.

Officers said Garrett told them her husband was driving the car and was inside shopping.

Police said when Garrett’s husband arrived at the scene, he denied driving and told officers his wife began drinking a brown liquor at 8 p.m.

Witnesses also told police they saw Garrett behind the wheel with no other adult in the car.

Authorities said when Garrett exited the vehicle, she fell against the side of the car while walking toward the back.

According to authorities, they attempted a sobriety test but determined it wasn’t safe to complete.