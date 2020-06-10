Woman arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and threatening to stab large group

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on $150,000 bond on six counts of aggravated assault after seven police units responded to a disturbance call on Johnson Road late Tuesday morning.

Officers saw a large crowd in the parking lot of apartments and stopped a woman trying to drive from the scene.

Witnesses told officers the woman, Damishia Walker, 29, had pulled knife and threatened to stab all of them.

A man told them that Walker had come to the apartments to visit someone and saw his sister in the parking lot and began yelling and screaming at her over an argument about a, “baby daddy.”

He said Walker pulled a box cutter out and began fighting, and running up and telling people in the crowd she would cut them all.

Officers found one box cutter near a car in the parking lot and another inside the car Walker was in.

Walker has one conviction for assault in 2017. Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon filed in 2018, in which two people were stabbed were later dismissed, and charges filed in 2016 of evading and three counts of child endangerment were also dismissed.