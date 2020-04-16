Woman arrested after allegedly trashing apartment with mustard, eggs, leaving molotov cocktail at door

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police said they saw video of her squirting mustard on an apartment resident’s TV, and found what appeared to be a molotov cocktail smoldering by the door.

Erica Leshae Gates, 19, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Gates also had a burglary charge that was later dropped. Gates was released from the Wichita County Jail after posting a $750 bond on Wednesday. Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to a call in the 5200 block of Professional drive just after midnight on Wednesday, April 15th

Police said when they arrived, they found a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to authorities, the woman told them she had seen Gates walking away from her apartment, and showed officers a video of Gates inside the apartment squirting mustard on a television.

When an officer went to check the apartment, he said he found a bottle of rubbing alcohol with a smoldering rag stuffed in it by the front door, and the doormat was burned.

Inside the apartment, the officer said he found food and condiments scattered across the floor and broken eggs on the walls.

The officer said he also found fresh mud around a bedroom window, where he believed the intruder came in.

About an hour and a half later, the same officer was sent to the 3300 block of Garfield Street about a disturbance, where he discovered Gates on the porch with several other people.

According to the officer, Gates told him the victim and several other people came there to fight her.

While being booked into jail, officers said Gates admitted vandalizing the apartment.