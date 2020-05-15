Woman arrested after child test positive for meth, cocaine, marijuana

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for child endangerment after someone tipped off her location.

Kei-Ahana Kirt, 24, had a Wichita County warrant out for her arrest after a hair follicle drug test of her child showed a concentration of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child after the drugs were found in their system.

Around 6:30 Thursday night a tip of the apartment number where Kirt was led officers to the 1300 block of Central Freeway where officers were able to take her into custody.

Kirt has a $20,000 bond.