Woman arrested after police said she stole bread to ‘make a sandwich’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A loaf of Wonder Bread caused a local woman to end up behind bars after police said she went into a woman’s home and stole the bread because she needed to make a sandwich.

Cheyenne Te-Ara Bovo is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Bovo’s bond is set at $10,000.

According to police, Bovo went into a woman’s home Thursday morning, May 20, unannounced and uninvited, and grabbed a loaf of bread from the refrigerator.

The victim, who said Bovo was only an acquaintance, said when she asked Bovo what she was doing, she replied, “I need to make a sandwich”.

The victim told authorities Bovo then lept over the couch, punched the victim, and left with the bread.

When interviewed by officers, Bovo said she was acting in self-defense and that the victim had assaulted her first.

However, a witness who was doing plumbing work at the time of the incident corroborated the victim’s story, according to police.

Bovo has been previously charged with assault family violence.

