Woman arrested after pulling meth pipe out of her bra in drug-free zone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with resisting arrest and possession of drugs in a drug free zone after police said she pulled a meth pipe out of her bra and started resisting and screaming when the officer tried to put her in handcuffs.

Authorities said a police officer stopped Jessica Delgado, also known as Jessica Resendiz, because she was walking in the middle of the street in the 500 block of Stratford Avenue, about 40 feet from Scotland Park Elementary

The officer asked Delgado if she had anything illegal with her. Delgado said no and emptied her pockets onto the hood of his unit.

Authorities said Delgado then pulled a glass pipe with burn marks on it out of her bra and placed it on the hood.

The officer said he told Delgado to stop emptying her bra and put her hands behind her back, but Delgado pulled away screaming.

Police said the officer grabbed Delgado by the hoodie, turned her around and pushed her head on the hood of his unit, but she continued to resist being cuffed.

The officer said Delgado kept pushing and pulling after she was cuffed, until the officer was able to get her into his unit.

Authorities said a search Delgado’s pockets and bra revealed a white codeine phosphate pill, which she did not have a prescription for.