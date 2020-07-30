Woman arrested after residents say she walked into house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with drug possession after police said a resident told them she walked into their home in the 3100 block of 10th Street, then left.

Police said after leaving that apartment, she broke a window in the apartment building and they found her walking west of the apartments.

Amber Kidwell is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said she dropped a cigarette package as they approached, and they found it contained meth.

When asked if she had any more drugs, they said she told officers there could be some in her bra.

But a female officer said a search turned up no additional drugs.

Last year, Kidwell was arrested after police said she emptied a dumpster in an alley and was tased when she tried to run away.

They said when they told her to stop, she told them she didn’t have time to ride in a car because it was her birthday, and they fired two taser prongs at her.