Woman arrested after Stephens County Sheriff’s deputies find hundreds of dogs, woman’s body on her property

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is in jail in Stephens County, Oklahoma for charges of second-degree murder after an investigation into a puppy mill led to the discovery of more than 200 dogs and a woman’s body, according to an article in the Duncan Banner.

Photo by the Duncan Banner via the Stephen’s County Sheriff’s Office

The article said Stephens County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have identified Karen Jean Pritchard, 49, as the suspect.

Officials identified the victim as Ashley Nicole Anderson, 31.

Pritchard owns the property the investigation took place at and according to the article, officials said they believe Anderson was an employee at the puppy mill.

The investigation began when law enforcement officials showed up at the property on Friday, Feb. 12 to conduct a wellness check after hearing reports that someone had been injured there.

Upon arrival, deputies said Pritchard told deputies she did not know where Anderson was. While they were there, Deputies said they noticed the number of dogs on the property and suspected animal cruelty might be taking place.

Deputies then got a search warrant and went back to the property to search further for Anderson, discovering more dogs on the property. Deputies then alerted the Stephens County Humane Society of what they found.

According to the Stephens County Humane Society the animals are safe and are being transported to the Humane Society of Tulsa.

After searching for around six hours, deputies found Anderson’s body in an outhouse on the property.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story when more information becomes available.