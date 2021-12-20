Woman arrested after threats made and man’s hats set on fire, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police arrest a Wichita Falls woman after her ex-boyfriend says she came into his home uninvited, assaulted him, and took hats valued at more than $400 and recorded them burning up in a fire pit.

According to an affidavit, Tasha Chaney is charged with burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.

Wichita County Jail

The complaint was made on Oct. 29 that Chaney had come to the victim’s house in the 1600 block of Andrews, hit him in the eye and took a $400 Stetson hat and a $34 cap.

About an hour after the call to police, officers said the victim received a video from Chaney of the hats on fire. The victim said he had been in a relationship with Chaney only a month, and they had broken up about a week before.

The day of the incident, he said he began receiving confusing texts from her demanding he return a tank top he said he knew nothing about, especially since he said Chaney had never lived in his house. When he told her he didn’t know anything about it, he said she began threatening violence, and that she would bring another ex-boyfriend to beat him up, and also threatened to assault his ex-girlfriend and ex-wife.

Police said there were multiple texts from Chaney to the victim and others that she would beat them up, and she bragged about having mixed martial arts and Ultimate Fighter training.

When Chaney arrived at his home, he said he put his ex-wife on a video call so she could record what happened. He and a witness told police he told her to leave multiple times but she refused and came inside.

He said he forcibly pushed her outside, and she hit him in the eye. He said he then retreated into the bathroom and locked it, and she yelled that she was taking his hats until she got her things back.

Police said the phone recording shows him yelling at Chaney to leave, and the ex-wife can be heard yelling at her as well.

Officers said they watched the video she sent to him of his hats burning in a fire pit with audio of Chaney making comments and taunting him about it.

When police later questioned Chaney, they said she told them she had been invited to come to the man’s home and he denied knowing about her belongings, and that she admitted refusing to leave and taking the victim’s hats and burning them.